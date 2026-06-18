BJP Joins Netflix Instagram Trend, Shares PM Narendra Modi's Videos & Calls It 'Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha' - Watch

Instagram

There's a trend on Instagram where netizens are posting videos and pictures using a template that announces their movie or web series is coming to Netflix. Joining the trend is the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Instagram, the BJP shared a post in the template, which showcases multiple videos of PM Modi, and they are calling it a new web series titled Dhurandhar: Raw & Undekha. From his visit to the G7 Summit to the 'Melodi' moment, it features many videos of the Prime Minister.

BJP captioned the video as, "The new raw #Netflix Series, Dhurandhar, featuring PM Modi. S1. E1 Now You are Smiling It's live here! (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To BJP's Instagram Post

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "People can say..This video is PR... But pay attention mate even social media managing guy.. Is working at his best.. Bjp ideology.. Work. Service to nation for nation.. Baki. Merko... Andbhakt bologe to bhi chlega... Mahadev bless good deed (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Literally pressed the play button thrice #loveyoumodiji (sic)." One more netizen commented, "The social media game is on fire! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Dhurandhar Franchise

Well, the video, of course, takes us back to the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar franchise. Part 1 of the movie was released in December last year, and it became a blockbuster at the box office with a collection of Rs. 840.20 crore net in India.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge, which was released this year, collected Rs. 1,149.23 crore net in India at the box office. Both movies broke records and became blockbusters. Part 2 is the highest grossing Hindi film till now.