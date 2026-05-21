Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha OTT Release Date: Where And When To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In India

Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha |

Dhurandhar is one of the most talked-about films of the year. The highly anticipated film, starring Ranveer Singh, is a gripping spy-action thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and producer Aditya Dhar. Known for his energetic performances, Ranveer Singh brings his signature intensity and charisma to the role of a vigilante on a mission for justice, while Aditya Dhar’s direction delivers the perfect mix of style, action, and drama.

Now, the film is set to return in an extended "Raw & Undekha" version before the release of the second instalment of the film on OTT platforms. Keep reading to know more about the extended version of Dhurandhar and more.

Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha: OTT streaming details

Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha is the extended version of the first instalment of Dhurandhar with a new OTT cut, which means the film will include scenes that weren't featured in the theatrical version. The streaming behemoth revealed the update on social media. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film featuring Ranveer Singh and captioned, "Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak 🔥Watch Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha, out 22 May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Netflix."

Dhurandhar: Cast and production

Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, who plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ruthless Major Iqbal, Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali, Gaurav Gera as Mohammed Aalam, and Saumya Tandon as Ulfat, among others. The additional screenplay of the film is done by Shivkumar V. Panicker and Ojas Gautam. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Shashwat Sachdev has composed the music, and Vikash Nowlakha has done the cinematography of the film.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - OTT streaming details

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, followed by a sequel titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, 2026. The second instalment of the film is scheduled to premiere in India on JioHotstar on June 5, 2026, with a grand digital launch event on June 4.