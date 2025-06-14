 Bipasha Basu SLAMS Trolls Over Videos Mocking Her Postpartum Weight Gain: 'Deeply Disturbing Reflections Of Society'
Bipasha Basu, trolled for her postpartum weight after welcoming daughter Devi in 2022, shut down criticism, saying, "Memes and trolls do not define me… nor did they make me who I am." Beauty influencer Shweta Vijay Nair supported her, highlighting pressure on new mothers. Bipasha added, "These are deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu, who welcomed her baby girl, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022 with her husband Karan Singh Grover, has often been trolled for her postpartum weight. Several videos mocking her frequently make the rounds on social media; however, the actress has now shut down the trolls with a befitting reply, stating that memes and trolls do not define her, nor did they make her who she is.

Shweta Vijay Nair, a former Miss India and beauty influencer, shared a reel addressing the criticism Bipasha Basu faced over her postpartum weight, highlighting the immense pressure placed on women after childbirth while they are already going through so much. In response, Bipasha commented, "Thank you for your clear words. Hope the human race does not remain so shallow and so low forever… and they encourage and applaud women for the million roles they play each day. I am a super confident woman with a very evolved, loving partner and family. Memes and trolls do not define me ever… nor did they make me who I am. "

Bipasha added, "But these are deeply disturbing reflections of the society towards women. Another woman in my place could be deeply affected and scarred with the viciousness. Anyways, if we have more strong voices and at least women understanding and applauding women for who they are, then women will rise higher and higher :) We are unstoppable, ladies."

Check out the video:

article-image

Karan also commented, "We should be putting all the women we know and love on a pedestal and praying to them. They are the gods/goddesses we should pray to. In fact I believe that god/ source is a feminine energy. Nothing else could have created something as beautiful as life. You give us life. You are our gods."

