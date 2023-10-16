 Bipasha Basu Breaks Stereotypes, Flaunts Her Curves On The Runway At Lakme Fashion Week 2023 (WATCH)
Bipasha Basu Breaks Stereotypes, Flaunts Her Curves On The Runway At Lakme Fashion Week 2023 (WATCH)

Bipasha Basu, who gave birth to baby girl Devi last year, flaunted her curves on the runway as she walked for acclaimed designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

article-image

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, who rose to fame for her smoking hot physique and bold onscreen appearance, promoted body positivity by breaking stereotypes on the fifth and final day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023. Bipasha, who gave birth to baby girl Devi last year, flaunted her curves on the runway as she walked for acclaimed designer Bibhu Mohapatra. 

Watch the video below. 

article-image

Bipasha also shared a clip on her Instagram account and captioned, “Love yourself at every stage of your life. Wear your confidence.” Her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover commented, “I do I do love yourself with my breath.”

Netizens were also in awe of Bipasha. One user wrote, “Our body goes through ba lot as we have given birth to another human. You are just looking lovely and adorable. Strong and beautiful mama.”

“Great to see your confidence and courage ..not all moms have that nor that platform to be themselves especially when there's lot of changes physically after birth and the pressure to always look good ...kudos to you beautiful mama ..Great going,” added another. 

article-image

Bipasha Basu started her career as a model before venturing into acting. She made her acting debut in the film Ajnabee in 2001. Her performance in the film was well-received, and she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her role. She went on to star in several successful films over the years, including Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, and Race. 

article-image
