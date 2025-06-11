 Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Passionately Kiss On Balcony In Venice, Confirm Relationship; Photos Go Viral
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff confirmed their romance with a kiss on a balcony in Venice. Viral photos put an end to months of speculation surrounding the couple's relationship. The photos show Billie and Nat enjoying champagne and each other's company in the picturesque city of Venice. After the celebrations, Nat goes in for a kiss, holding Billie by the chin as she leans against a bannister

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have officially confirmed their romance with a passionate kiss on a balcony in Venice, Italy. Photos obtained by E! News put an end to months of speculation surrounding the couple's relationship.

The photos show Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff enjoying champagne and each other's company in the picturesque city of Venice. They were seen toasting with champagne glasses, with Billie taking a photo with her phone, holding up the champagne in front of her lens as Nat poses behind it, holding his own glass up.

After the celebrations, Nat goes in for a kiss, holding Billie by the chin as she leans against a bannister.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's bond is rooted in their shared experience with Tourette's syndrome. Alex Wolff, Nat's brother, revealed in an interview with Variety that the trio became close through their shared struggles with the condition.

"Billie and me and my brother, we all have Tourette's," Alex said, adding, "And I think we all have bonded over that." Billie has also expressed her admiration for the Wolff family, telling Alex during an interview, "Your family is literally the greatest thing that's ever happened to me," as quoted by E! News.

While Billie Eilish appears to be ready to go somewhat public with her relationship with Nat, she has made it clear that she prefers to keep details private.

"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life," she told in an interview, adding, "Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again," as quoted by E! News.

