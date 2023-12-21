 Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested, Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody 4 Days After Winning The Show
Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested, Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody 4 Days After Winning The Show

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image

Four days after winning Bigg Boss Telugu season 7, Pallavi Prashanth has landed in jail for the violent incidents that took place outside Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on the night of December 17. Prashanth, a YouTuber, and his brother Mahaveer were produced before a magistrate late on Wednesday night. Both were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

They were subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Jail. Jubilee Hills Police arrested the duo from their native village in Siddipet district on Wednesday night in connection with the case filed against them for disturbing peace.

After the reality show host and actor Nagarjuna declared Prashanth as the winner, fans of the finalists went on rampage outside the studio, where the show was being held. Fans of the two finalists raised slogans and clashed.

They also damaged vehicles that were leaving the studio, including that of the participants. They also damaged six buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), a police vehicle and private vehicles.

Runner-up Amardeep Chowdary's car was also damaged in the incident. He escaped unhurt. Vehicles of other contestants Geethu Royal and Ashwini Sri were also vandalised. Police had to use force to bring the situation under control. TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar had condemned the attack on buses and termed it an attack on society.

The TSRTC officials had also lodged a complaint with the police. Jubilee Hills Police had registered a case against Pallavi Prashanth, Mahaveer and others for causing nuisance and rioting under the IPC sections 147, 148, 290, 353, 427 r/w 149 and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Prashanth and his brother were arrested from their house in Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal of Siddipet district They were brought to Hyderabad on Wednesday night and after a medical examination, they were produced before a magistrate. Prashanth, son of a farmer, is a popular YouTuber with over a million subscribers. His popularity grew further with Big Boss. He won the contest, defeating television actor Amardeep Chowdary.

Popular as Raithu Bidda, Prashanth won a trophy and cash prize of Rs 35 lakh.

