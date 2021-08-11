Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty says choreographer Nishant Bhat 'crossed the line' with her once

Actor Shamita Shetty, who is currently seen as one of the contestants in 'Bigg Boss OTT', has said that her co-contestant, choreographer Nishant Bhat, once 'crossed the line' with her.

After being in the headlines for her fight with Pratik Sehajpal over food, Shamita's this shocking revelation has surprised the 'Bigg Boss' fans.

On Tuesday's episode, Shamita told Divya Agarwal, "I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that.

The actress said that since then she has just remained courteous and maintained a distance from him.

"I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him," Shamita added.

Nishant had also stated that he had worked with Shamita earlier.

Shamita entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house amid the controversies surrounding her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police in an alleged pornography case last month.

During the premiere episode, Shamita had told host Karan Johar that she thought this is not the right time to go inside the house, however, she had given the commitment to the reality show before her family got surrounded by controversies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:38 AM IST