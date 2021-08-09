Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal says she will have issues with co-contestants over cleanliness

However, Divya said she has no strategies or game plan in mind. "I have absolutely no strategies and I am going to be myself and vocal just the way people have been watching me in different reality shows."

The 'Ragini MMS: Returns' actress believes that the 'Bigg Boss' controversies and fights are very much similar to real-life controversies.

"I am going to handle everything just the way I have been handling things in my real life. Every episode of my life is a story and I feel that when I go inside the house, whether I make friends or enemies, it's going to be a nice overall journey. It will be my 28 years of life in these 3 to 4 months."

When asked how comfortable she is with the house duties, Divya added, "I have been blessed with my past experiences of being alone in a hostel in Dubai and also being alone in the lockdown with Varun (Divya's boyfriend, actor Varun Sood). I have always been a fan of cooking, cleaning. But I hate dirt around me and I genuinely don't like it if people are not clean. These things are going to bother me a lot inside the Bigg Boss house. Whether I am the captain or no, I will have issues with the other contestants for cleanliness and the regular maintenance of the house."