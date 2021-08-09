Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal says she will have issues with co-contestants over cleanliness

Actress Divya Agarwal, who entered 'Bigg Boss OTT' hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, talked about how excited she is to present her original self on the reality show.
'Bigg Boss OTT' witnessed a grand premiere on Sunday night and amid much fanfare, 13 contestants entered the house.
In an exclusive interaction with Free Press Journal, just before entering the house, Divya said she is extremely excited to be a part of the show this year. "Bigg Boss is quite an exciting reality show and one of the biggest shows in our country. I am looking forward to showing my real side."
Elaborating on why she decided to participate in the show, Divya said, "Bigg Boss is a very difficult show. In my opinion, it is all about your personality and how you deal with different kinds of people in your life. I believe it's just a small life in a bigger picture. Over the past few years, life has taught me a lot of lessons, and I am very much mentally and physically prepared to be on the show.
However, Divya said she has no strategies or game plan in mind. "I have absolutely no strategies and I am going to be myself and vocal just the way people have been watching me in different reality shows."
The 'Ragini MMS: Returns' actress believes that the 'Bigg Boss' controversies and fights are very much similar to real-life controversies.
"I am going to handle everything just the way I have been handling things in my real life. Every episode of my life is a story and I feel that when I go inside the house, whether I make friends or enemies, it's going to be a nice overall journey. It will be my 28 years of life in these 3 to 4 months."
When asked how comfortable she is with the house duties, Divya added, "I have been blessed with my past experiences of being alone in a hostel in Dubai and also being alone in the lockdown with Varun (Divya's boyfriend, actor Varun Sood). I have always been a fan of cooking, cleaning. But I hate dirt around me and I genuinely don't like it if people are not clean. These things are going to bother me a lot inside the Bigg Boss house. Whether I am the captain or no, I will have issues with the other contestants for cleanliness and the regular maintenance of the house."
Divya further said that singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Rubina Dilaik were her favorite contestants from the previous season of the show.
"I was quite a fan of Rubina and Rahul both because, at times, I used to see Rubina is right and at times I used to see Rahul is right. You can't really choose one and I loved the way they played the game," she said.
Divya has previously been a part of several other reality shows like 'Roadies', 'Splitsvilla' and 'Ace of Space'. When asked if her past experiences of the reality shows would help her in 'Bigg Boss', she said, "I think it would be an advantage for the other contestants because they have seen me in different shows and they might know how I react to things."
The actress says that she will miss her family, close friends and Varun a lot, however, Divya added that she is excited to enter the show and is looking forward to a 'nice detox' - away from all social media platforms, mobile phones and absolutely no communication from the outside world.
Meanwhile, Divya has been nominated for the entire week. As per the show's format, the girls had to choose one guy for the "Stay Connected" theme. However, Divya was left with no connection because of which she got nominated.
On the work front, Divya's web series 'Cartel' with release on August 20 on ALT Balaji.
