'Bigg Boss OTT' Premiere: Karan Johar dances to 'Radha', Malaika Arora sets the stage on fire as she grooves to 'Param Sundari'

'Bigg Boss OTT' will premiere on Voot on August 8 at 8 pm.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss' hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Sima Taparia, Ridhima Pandit, Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal, Karan Nath, Pratik Sehajpal, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba are among the other participants.

The audience will have a 24x7 LIVE access to enjoy the direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house through just a click.

Moreover, this exclusivity continues for the next six weeks, before the show goes on air, on television.

Reportedly, the show is going to be bolder and crazier than all the previous seasons so far. The kind of tasks the contestants will be given will be revealed in the coming days.



What also makes this show even more interesting for the viewers is that the common man will have uncommon powers and will decide the punishments for the Bigg Boss OTT house inmates. Insiders reveal that while there will be lots of drama, entertainment, and emotions; the bar will be raised by a few notches with the show's 'Over The Top' ideas.



(Inputs from IANS)