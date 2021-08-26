Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath reveals he wants THIS contestant to win the show

Actor Karan Nath is the latest evicted contestant from 'Bigg Boss OTT' and he says he wants co-contestant Divya Agarwal, who is like a "sister" to him, to win the controversial reality show.

Karan told IANS, "I would want Divya to win the show because Divya and I had a real connection in the house. We were like real brother and sister. She took good care of me. So, I would definitely want Divya to win the show."

"Heart wants Divya, the brain says something else but I will stick with the heart."

Karan was evicted from the house along with actress Ridhima Pandit.

What according to him was the reason behind it? "Since this is all about connection and not about individuals here I think somewhere we fell a little short, according to the audience. Me and Ridhima, we felt that we had a pure, honest connection and we weren't playing mind games with anyone and we were honest about our opinions," Karan said.

"If you talk about me I think I stood up for many people in the house...I defended them. I mean if it comes to audience voting then definitely we are sad that we fell short on votes."

However, Karan, who is best known for his role as the romantic hero in 'Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa', has no regrets.

"I have no regrets. The time I spent inside the house was quite nice, I enjoyed my stay in the Bigg Boss house. It was pretty short but I made some good friends there. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

He would love to come back as a wildcard.

"Yes, of course if they offer me again I would love to come back to the Bigg Boss house. I had a good experience," he said.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, 'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot Select.

