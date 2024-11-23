 Bigg Boss OTT 3's Armaan Malik Clarifies Assault Incident, Claims Haridwar-Based YouTuber Abused His 1.5-Year-Old Daughter (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik recently faced allegations of assaulting a Haridwar-based YouTuber named Saurabh. Armaan later clarified that the YouTuber abused his 1.5-year-old daughter, which prompted his reaction. He revealed that things escalated when Saurabh made a YouTube video with the thumbnail that read, "Armaan ne kiya apne beti ka r*pe."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Armaan Malik, the popular YouTuber widely recognised for his marriage to two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, recently faced allegations of assaulting a Haridwar-based YouTuber named Saurabh. According to the police,  Malik along with his men reached Saurabh's house at Khannanagar in Jwalapur on Wednesday night, created a ruckus and assaulted him.

Recently, Armaan issued a clarification about the assault incident and claimed that the YouTuber abused his 1.5-year-old daughter, which prompted his reaction. He revealed that things escalated when Saurabh made a YouTube video with the thumbnail that read, "Armaan ne kiya apne beti ka r*pe."

"Views ke liye yeh ladka itna girr gaya tha ki isne humare gharpe koi nahi chodda. Insaan ko doob marna chaiye, jab koi kisi ki beti ke liye bol de toh. Har pal yeh rehta tha ki, 'Aaj nahi kal action hoga.' Humne complain bhi kar rakhi hai. Jitne bhi media wale hai, harr insaan ko aap galat mat dikhaya karo. Kisi ki beti 1.5 year ki hai, uske liye itni tipni, yeh comment nahi tha, but 10-minute ka video tha," Malik said.

He added, "Hum baat karne gaye the, usne bakwas bazzi ki aur uske baat bohot saari cheezin kharab ho gayi thi. Humne 100 number call kar di thi."

Armaan also revealed that he will apologise on social media if his audience feel that what Saurabh did in his videos was not wrong. "Yeh ladke ne 2 saal se hadd macha rakhi thi. Yeh yehi chahta tha ki isko fame kaise mil jaye. Haridwar police ne saari videos delete karwa di usse, usse sorry feel karwaya. Uske baad compromise karwaya, woh bhi isilye hua kyuki meine uski mother ka haalat dekha, unke haalat bilkul theek nahi the," concluded Armaan.

