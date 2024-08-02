Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale: Kritika Malik Evicted From Show

Kritika Malik, who went ahead to be one of the most discussed contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been evicted from the show on the day of grand finale.

Kritika, who went ahead to be a part of the top 5 contestants on the show unfortunately did not make it to the top 2 and was ousted on the finale day. Known for her polygamous marriage, Kritika was also subjected to a lot of public and media scrutiny through out her stint on the show. While it was absolutely unbelievable, but Kritika’s husband Armaan Malik, who was a stronger contestant was evicted just a few days before her. Now, the top 4 contestants comprise of Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao and Naezy.

While it is not confirmed as of now, but according to reports in the Khabari, Sana Makbul and Naezy have gone ahead to be the top 2 contestants on the show.

It will be interesting to see who lifts the trophy.