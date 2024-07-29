 Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik & Kritika Malik Break Down After Media Round, Former Says, ‘Ghar Jaana Hai,’ Latter Cries Inconsolably
Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik were seen breaking down after the media round in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik’s polygamous marriage has been the talk of the town ever since the inception of Bigg Boss OTT 3 . In a recently conducted press conference in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, the couple was clearly subjected to media scrutiny and a lot of questions were raised on their relationship and their marriage.

From Kritika being called a ‘daayan,’ to Armaan being bashed for justifying cheating, the couple however handled the questions pretty well. However, post the media round, by the end of the day, both Kritika and Armaan were seen breaking down. Armaan was seen telling Kritika that he does not wish to win the Bigg Boss OTT 3 trophy. He also asked her to nominate him in a task that may come ahead and was seen stating that he wishes to go back home. He covered his face with a towel and then told Kritika, “Mujhe toh ab finale main bhi nahi jana. Ab main ro ke bhi toh nahi dikha sakta Na.” Kritika, consoling Armaan then later was seen breaking down in tears and crying inconsolably when she was sitting alone.

For the uninformed, a journalist was seen bashing Kritika for cheating Payal and was seen telling her, ‘Daayan bhi saat ghar chhod kar vaar karti hai.’ Upon listening to this, Kritika was clearly affected, however, she tried keeping her calm.

