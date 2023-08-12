Bigg Boss OTT 2: Kanwar Dhillon Wants Elvish Yadav To Hold The Trophy, Calls Abhishek Malhan 'Overconfident'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house finalists are eyeing the winner's trophy as finale is round the corner. With Jiya Shankar's recent eviction, the competition has boiled down to a tight race among Pooja Bhatt, Fukra Insaan Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the impending finale, a prominent television star has entered the fray. Kanwar Dhillon, known for his role in the popular show 'Pandya Store', has raised eyebrows with his candid remarks about Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan.

KANWAR DHILLON CRITICISES FUKRA INSAAN, SEES ELVISH AS THE WINNER

Dhillon has openly voiced his belief that Malhan is exuding overconfidence, leading him to fear losing the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy to Elvish Yadav. Dhillon's critique stems from Malhan's statement deeming a wildcard winner 'undeserving.'

Speaking to a leading news portal, Dhillon humorously stated, "Systumm trophy pakdegi toh bhai maza aajayega," suggesting that if Elvish Yadav were to secure the trophy, it would undoubtedly be a thrilling moment.

Dhillon went on to extend his support to Elvish, asserting that the latter could very well emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Read Also Bigg Boss OTT 2 August 10 Live Updates: Jiya Shankar Eliminated

ELVISH YADAV'S CONSISTENT WIN IN VOTING TRENDS

The voting dynamics have been a spectacle of their own, particularly due to the intriguing rivalry between YouTubers Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav. Their fan bases have rallied tirelessly, mobilizing votes to secure victory for their favorite contestants.

The show's grand finale will witness a clash between these two influential online personalities, as they fight to clinch the title of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

As the early voting trends emerge, Elvish Yadav appears to have taken the lead over Fukra Insaan. However, the dynamic nature of reality show voting means that fortunes can change in an instant. Fukra Insaan's fans, along with the support of his brother Triggered Insaan's efforts, remain determined to make a difference.

Notably, Elvish's supporters have showcased their dedication by winning the Boss Meter competition for three consecutive weeks.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)