Bigg Boss Fame Rajiv Adatia SLAMS Tanushree Dutta Over 'Evil Dead' Remark After Nana Patekar's Death: 'You Can Hold On To Your Bitterness, But...'

Rajiv Adatia Takes A Dig At Tanushree Dutta's 'Evil Dead' Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rajiv Adatia has slammed actress Tanushree Dutta over her ‘evil dead’ remark about Nana Patekar following his death on Thursday. After backlash, Tanushree also said she did not regret her statement, going on to call Nana a 'sadist' and describing his death as nothing short of a miracle.

Tanushree had accused Patekar of sexual harassment in 2018 during the MeToo movement.

Rajiv Adatia Takes A Dig At Tanushree Dutta's 'Evil Dead' Remark

Amid the controversy, Rajiv took to social media to criticise the actress, stressing that personal differences should not justify disrespectful comments about someone who has passed away. He called her remark "shameful and disgusting" and stated that there is a line one should not cross, regardless of past grievances.

"For an actress to reportedly say ‘evil dead’ about Nana Patekar is absolutely shameful and disgusting! Whatever your personal differences or grievances, there is a line you simply do not cross. You don't have to like someone, but mocking their death is a disgrace,” Rajiv wrote on his X. However, he did not take Tanushree's name in his post.

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'At Least Have The Decency Not To Celebrate Their Death'

He further remarked that fame does not necessarily translate into class or dignity, adding that people should not mistake cruelty for courage or disrespect for strength. Rajiv also maintained that while nobody should be forced to mourn the dead, basic decency should prevent them from celebrating someone’s death.

Tanushree Dutta is yet to respond to Rajiv Adatia’s criticism.

All About Tanushree Dutta And Nana Patekar MeToo Controversy?

Tanushree accused Nana of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment during the filming of a song for Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. In October 2018, she filed a complaint against the actor and three others over the alleged incident.



Her allegations brought renewed attention to workplace harassment in the Indian entertainment industry and became one of the key developments that brought the #MeToo movement into the national spotlight. Nana had denied the allegations.