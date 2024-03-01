Bigg Boss Fame Bandgee Kallra Says Her Pet Dog Was Hit With Slipper Again In Delhi: 'I'm Deeply Hurt & Disturbed'

Model and actress Bandgee Kallra, who gained popularity after participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, shared shocking details of her shocking encounter with a senior citizen who hit her pet dog Timtim with a slipper in Delhi. Bandgee shared her ordeal on social media and stated that the nearly 65-year-old woman tried to hit her as well.

For those unversed, it was only last week that Bangdee accused her neighbour of threatening her and trying to harm her. She had claimed that the neighbour hit her pet and tried to assault her as well.

On Thursday, the model-actress shared a long note on Instagram and revealed that the incident, which took place when had taken Timtim for a stroll, has deeply 'hurt and disturbed' her.

"ME AND TIMTIM WERE ATTACKED BY AN ANIMAL ABUSER. Incident: I am still hurt, angry and confused about how to go about this incident. So I was walking Timtim on a normal afternoon when one old lady somewhere around 60-65 years of age hit him with her slipper purposely because she was a dog hater/abuser and then later she tried to hit me. I have explained the entire incident in my video and the link is in my bio. Because the video was so long I couldn't post it on Instagram. This incident has deeply hurt and disturbed me and I was not ready to put it out there because I don't like to share everything happening in my private life but since this is something which is getting out of control and I felt helpless I wanted to share this," Bandgee worte.

Her note further read, "People are so frustrated, full of hatred today that instead of working on themselves and their problems they are spitting their anger and frustration on random people and animals. Please watch the entire video to understand what I am saying and why I am saying this. Also, women and old people have to stop playing the damn women card and senior citizen card respectively! Stop hurting animals, stop animal abuse, stop dog abuse. These are educated illiterate people."

Take a look at Bandgee's full YouTube video here:

Soon after she shared the post, actress Gauahar Khan commented, "I’m so sorry for the jahaalat of people today. I hope u n ur dog r ok."

Bandgee's other fans and followers also demanded strict action against animal abusers.

A few days back, in another post, the actress had stated that she is shocked by the number of animal abuse cases that come up every day and that she wishes to raise awareness towards the same.

Bandgee rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 11, and her romance with co-contestant Puneesh Sharma had become the talk of the town back then. Even after the show ended, the two continued to be in a relationship. However, in July 2023, the two announced their breakup.