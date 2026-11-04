Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA Confesses Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 Times, Says 'Pata Nahi Tha Usko' - VIDEO

Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA Admits Cheating On Girlfriend Samiksha 10-12 Times, Says 'Pata Nahi Tha Usko' - VIDEO |

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA has confessed to cheating on his girlfriend, Samiksha, multiple times. The revelation came after his family's audio message was played in the house, but he did not receive a message from his girlfriend, leaving him visibly disappointed. Expressing his heartbreak to fellow contestant ScoutOP, Yung said, "Main kho dala re Scout Samiksha ko."

As Scout tried to console him, Yung made a shocking confession, admitting, "Maine cheat kiya hai usko bahut." He further revealed that he had cheated on Samiksha around 10–12 times, adding, "10-12 alag alag time." Listening to this, Scout asked, "To bhi tere saath rahi na?"

What Yung said next left Scout stunned. He replied, "Nahi, pata nahi tha usko," suggesting that Samiksha was unaware of his infidelity. Yung further speculated that she might have found out about it only after he entered the Bigg Boss house, saying, "Jab main yahan pe aaya tab usko pata chala hoga."

Look who was bulding narrative against #ScoutOP by talking about his own relationship, Crazyyy😭 #YungDSA accepting that he cheated many times(10/12) on his girlfriend💔 Scout is still consoling him as frnd❤️‍🩹 #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/4sMBHr7LTN — Me_Jinx (@I_am_Jinxxx) November 4, 2026

Yung DSA has spoken about his girlfriend several times during his stint on Bigg Boss 20, often referring to her as his ‘pasandida aurat’ and describing her as someone special in his life. He has also maintained a guarded stance whenever housemates tried to find out more about his relationship, making his latest confession to ScoutOP all the more surprising.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 continued the emotional family-message task, with contestants facing a choice between giving up a lifeline to let a fellow housemate hear their family’s message or securing an additional advantage for themselves. While Mahhi Vij refused to sacrifice her lifeline for Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann gave up hers to let Yung DSA hear his family’s message. Amrapali Dubey also sacrificed her opportunity for Gullu, making for several emotional moments inside the house.

The new episode of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 100.30 pm on Colors TV.