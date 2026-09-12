Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Who Is Likely To Get Eliminated In Week 1, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan Or Kanika Mann?

Bigg Boss 20 Week 1: Who is likely to get eliminated? |

Bigg Boss 20 is set to witness its first elimination on Sunday’s episode. Viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who will be evicted from the four nominated contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The four contestants nominated in the first week are Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 1: Who is likely to get eliminated?

Four female contestants are currently at risk of elimination from the Bigg Boss 20 house. While Kanika Mann’s conduct in the house has received mixed reactions from viewers, her popularity as a television actress could work in her favour and help her secure enough votes to stay. Arishfa Khan, too, enjoys a strong fan following and has already managed to grab viewers’ attention with her stint on the show.

If an elimination takes place this week, the competition could therefore come down to Uditi Singh and Love Gill, who appear to have comparatively less visibility among the nominated contestants.

However, several viewers believe that there may be no elimination in the first week, as has happened in previous seasons. One user commented, “It’s obvious first week no elimination. It’s every season’s ritual, next week elimination will happen.” However, the makers and host Salman Khan have not officially announced whether the first-week eviction will take place.

it's obvious. first week no elimination. it's every season's ritual . next week elimination will happen — YUVRAJ (@yuvrajrwdy) September 12, 2026

Adding to the elimination tension, Kanika has already suffered a setback in the game after losing one of her two lifelines. Bigg Boss 20 introduced a new twist where every contestant entered the house with two lifelines. During a special activity, the captaincy contenders were given the choice to either gain an extra lifeline or take one away from another contestant. Aasif Khan chose Arishfa Khan, Gullu targeted Uditi Singh, while Yung DSA selected Kanika Mann.

Yung later defeated Aasif and Gullu in the captaincy task to become the first captain of Bigg Boss 20. As a result, Kanika lost one of her two lifelines and is now left with just one. The development comes at a crucial time for the actress, who is already nominated for the first-week eviction alongside Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa Khan.