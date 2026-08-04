Bigg Boss 20 Teaser: Salman Khan Returns With Cryptic Clue Ahead Of September 6 Premiere, Says 'Look At The Hint Twice'

The countdown to Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 has officially begun. JioHotstar and Colors have unveiled the first teaser of the milestone season, confirming that the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will premiere on September 6.

The teaser marks the beginning of a new chapter for the long-running reality series and offers fans a glimpse of what appears to be a mystery-filled season. Salman Khan makes a grand entry alongside a majestic horse before delivering a cryptic dialogue that has already sparked speculation among viewers.

"Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu," Salman is heard saying in the teaser.

While the makers have kept the season's central theme under wraps, the teaser includes subtle visual hints that encourage viewers to decode what lies ahead.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming season, Salman said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins."

Although the contestant list has not been officially announced, several television celebrities are reportedly in talks with the makers. Contestants from other reality shows are also said to be under consideration, while a few former participants could make a comeback, adding to the excitement surrounding the new season.

The announcement follows the successful run of Bigg Boss 19, which generated strong viewership and dominated social media with its drama. Contestants including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Baseer Ali emerged as some of the season's most-discussed personalities.

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

On the film front, Salman is expected to complete a significant portion of his upcoming action thriller directed by Vamsi Paidipally before beginning work on the reality show. The film also stars Nayanthara.

He is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. In the film, Salman essays the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The makers are yet to announce the film's release date.