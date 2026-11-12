Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP Nominated For The Entire Season Or Eliminated After Physical Altercation With Yung DSA? |

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 has left viewers wondering whether Scout OP will be eliminated from the show following his physical altercation with Yung DSA. The promo shows Yung having a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss about the incident. In an earlier promo clip, Yung was heard saying, "Ya to aaj ye rahega ya to aaj main jayega mere ghar pe," hinting at how deeply the fight had affected him.

During his conversation with Bigg Boss, Yung admitted, "Mereko bhot unexpected tha ki jisko itni jaan lagaya main..." He further maintained that he did not raise his hand at Scout and tried his best to remain calm during the altercation. Explaining why he controlled his anger, Yung told Bigg Boss, "Agar main hanth utha leta to sabse jyada naaraz meri maa ho jati."

He also revealed that he deliberately kept his hands inside his pockets to avoid any physical confrontation. Yung added, "Isliye maine mere hanth ko pockets me hi rakhe the." The promo also shows him keeping his hands in his pockets during the altercation. Appreciating his restraint, Bigg Boss responded, "Sabse uchit kaam wahi kiya apne."

Yung further told Bigg Boss that the incident had given him clarity about his friendship with Scout and that he could no longer continue living under the same roof as him.

Read Also Comedian Gaurav Gupta Finally REACTS To Bigg Boss 20 Controversy With Scout OP And Love Gill

Towards the end of the promo, Bigg Boss asks all the contestants to gather in the garden area before addressing the incident. He says, "Is Tarah ke incidents Pehle bhi hue hain aur isiliye Scout ko aaj ki gayi galati ke liye seedhe seedhe..." However, the promo cuts off before Bigg Boss completes his sentence, leaving viewers wondering whether Scout will face nomination or be shown the exit door.

However, as per Bollywood Pe Charcha, Scout will not be eliminated but will be nominated for the full season.

Let us further wait for the release of new episode to see how the situation will unfold. The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.