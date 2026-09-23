Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan's Shirtless Episode Breaks Viewership Record, Crosses 20 Million As Host Takes A Stand Against Body-Shaming

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan's Shirtless Episode Breaks Viewership Record As He Takes A Stand Against Body-Shaming After Katrina Kaif Trolling | Jio Hotstar

Bigg Boss 20 has reportedly set a new viewership record after Salman Khan went shirtless during Weekend Ka Vaar to hit back at trolls and defend Katrina Kaif. The episode garnered 21 million views in a single week, making the reality show the first non-cricket property to cross the 20-million mark in a week in 2026, according to Ormax Media.

Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Shirtless Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Sets Record

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took on trolls who had criticised actors over their weight gain. The superstar went shirtless while responding to the comments and came out in support of Katrina Kaif. According to Ormax Media, Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 became the “first non-cricket property to cross the 20 Million mark in a single week in 2026.”

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode reportedly clocked 21 million views, marking a significant milestone for the reality show.

During the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan hit back at trolls targeting celebrities over their age, weight and appearance. Responding to comments calling him overweight, he said, “Bhai mota ho gaya hai,” then removed his hat, jacket, and T-shirt to challenge his critics, saying, “Come on, troll me now.” Without taking any name, he also condemned the body-shaming of Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain, asking why people targeted women for gaining weight after pregnancy. Salman also hit back at the trolls commenting on his brother Sohail Khan's weight, saying, "Lekin mazak udana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar, har ek industry ke upar...Lagao ab jitni trolling karni hai."

Salman Khan's remarks on Bigg Boss 20 sparked speculation among viewers that he was indirectly standing up for Katrina Kaif, who was recently trolled over her post-pregnancy appearance. Katrina faced online criticism after she was spotted with Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with several social media users commenting on her weight gain.