Bigg Boss 20: Is Content Creator Neetu Bisht Entering Salman Khan-Hosted Show As A Wildcard Contestant? Here’s The Truth |

Popular content creator Lakhan Arjun Rawat’s wife Neetu Bisht, known for Lakhneet Vlogs, recently left fans surprised after seemingly announcing her entry into Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant. In a video shared on social media, Neetu told her mother-in-law, “Main aapko good news dene wali hoon,” before revealing, “Good news ye hai ki aapki bahu Bigg Boss mein ja rahi hai.” She then added, “Lekin wildcard entry.”

Neetu also appeared excited about meeting the show’s host, Salman Khan. The video showed her sharing her family’s reaction to the announcement, with her mother-in-law even packing several essentials for her, anticipating that she would be away from home for an extended period. Soon, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, believing that Neetu was indeed entering the reality show.

However, the excitement turned out to be part of an elaborate prank. Neetu later shared another video with the caption, “Sabke Sath Prank Kar Diya,” revealing that her Bigg Boss 20 announcement was not real.

In the follow-up video, Lakhan revealed that he and his mother had been receiving several calls and messages from people asking about Neetu’s reported Bigg Boss entry. He then jokingly asked his wife, “Itna kyu kaatti hai tu inlog ka?” Neetu eventually addressed her followers and clarified, “So guys, let me tell you, this is all prank.”

Lakhan was visibly shocked when he realised that Neetu had managed to fool not just their family but also their viewers with the prank. The couple clarified to the viewers in the end that Neetu claiming to enter Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard was just a prank.

Neetu Bisht and her husband Lakhan Arjun Rawat are popular content creators who have built a massive following through their couple and family-based content. Neetu has around 5.6 million followers on Instagram, while Lakhan has around 2.2 million followers on the platform. Together, they run Lakhneet Vlogs, their popular YouTube channel, which has around 12 million subscribers.