Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Reveals He Got Divorced After 4-5 Months Of Marriage, Calls It A 'Very Depressing Phase' - VIDEO

Gullu Reveals He Got Divorced After 4-5 Months Of Marriage, | Photos via X

Actor and reality television personality Kushal Tanwar, better known as Gullu, opened up about a personal chapter of his life on Bigg Boss 20 . During a conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed that he went through a divorce in 2024, just a few months after getting married. However, details about his wife are not known yet.

The revelation came as the two contestants discussed heartbreak and personal struggles. Gullu clarified that what he experienced was far beyond a conventional breakup. "I had a serious heartbreak. Not something like a breakup, I had a divorce," Gullu said, leaving Qazi surprised.

Gullu opens up on divorce

When Qazi asked him about his marriage, Gullu spoke about the circumstances that led to the divorce. He revealed that the marriage lasted only around four to five months and described the period as emotionally difficult.

Gullu’s supporters have been defending this photo for months, claiming it was just a shoot.



Meanwhile, #Gullu himself is admitting that he was married and got divorced within 4 months. #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP pic.twitter.com/KxXeQSMV96 pic.twitter.com/cMlTBK2fXr — 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧 𓅋 (@Itsmesonu_) September 22, 2026

"I got divorced in 2024. It was a very depressing phase. I was married for 4-5 months. Everyone thought it was wrong and I kept trying but then I understood it wasn't working. On our side, marriages happen early, and I had to marry because of my family," he said.

Gullu said he eventually chose to put the difficult experience behind him and concentrate on his professional life. Looking back, he said he believed things could only improve from that point. "Nothing can go worse than this, now, life will give me better moving forward from this. And I just decided to focus on my work," he recalled.

The actor also revealed that the divorce-related developments happened while he was associated with Roadies. According to Gullu, his wedding pictures surfaced online while he was in Goa with the Roadies gang, leaving him unsure about how to handle the situation.

"I was in Goa with the Roadies gang and someone leaked out images. I thought it was a game over for me. I didn't know what to do," he said.

Gullu further explained that the situation also led to differences within his family. While he wanted to end the marriage, his family members were reportedly against the decision. He said the disagreement eventually resulted in him being cut off from his family for a period.

This ETimes interview is right there. In June 2025, #KushalTanwar denied the marriage rumours and said the picture was fake. Yet in today’s #BiggBoss20 episode, he confessed that he was married and divorced.#Gullu also created fake love angles in his earlier reality shows… pic.twitter.com/45cvPREwIw — Priya Vatsh 2.0 (@ItsPriyaVatsh) September 22, 2026

"There was a fight in which I wanted divorce and my family was against it. My family members had cut me off completely at that time. All of this took a year to settle these matters. It took a toll on me but I am finally out of all of this," he said.

After the emotional conversation, Qazi attempted to lighten the mood by creating a song for Gullu, saying its lyrics matched his personality. The two contestants then moved on from the serious discussion on a lighter note.

It is to be noted that in a 2025 interview with ETimes, Gullu had stated that reports of his marriage were not true and had called his wedding photos "fake."