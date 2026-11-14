Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Love Gill For 'Pretending' To Be Unaware Of 'Brother' ScoutOP's Romantic Feelings, Calls Her Actions 'Uncool'

Gauahar Khan Calls Out Love Gill Over 'Bhai-Behen Rishta' With ScoutOP | Instagram

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has slammed Love Gill over her recent behaviour towards her 'brother' ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20, calling her actions 'uncool'. Reacting to the ongoing discussion about Scout's feelings for Love, Gauahar accused her of pretending to be unaware of the situation and questioned why she did not maintain distance earlier if she felt their equation was inappropriate.

Gauahar Khan Calls Out Love Gill Over 'Bhai-Behen Rishta' With ScoutOP

Taking to Instagram Story, Gauahar wrote on Saturday, November 14, "Love Gill pretending like she doesn't know anything, and putting ScoutOP in the spot was sooooo uncool. Ye galat hai ye galat hai. Arre, when the whole world from outside told you to figure that time out, you didn't say we have to stay away from each other, jaise hi Scout disturb hua, no responsibility of the bhai behen rishta also??? Door rehna tha toh pehle sochna chahiye tha, not at his lowest emotional phase."

Check it out:

Kanika Mann Tells Love Gill That ScoutOp Has Feelings For Her

The controversy erupted after the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, aired on November 13, featured a conversation between Love and Kanika Mann about Scout's feelings. Scout had been appearing disturbed and even went bald, leaving housemates concerned about his emotional state.

During their conversation, Kanika told Love that Scout has feelings for her. However, Love maintained that she had never viewed their bond that way, considering they shared a brother-sister relationship. Kanika further pointed out that Scout often gets affected when Love does not speak to him or spends time with other housemates.

ScoutOp Denies Romantic Feelings For 'Sister' Love Gill

When Kanika later questioned Scout about the situation, he denied having romantic feelings for Love. He clarified that he simply cared for her because they had spent considerable time together inside the house. He also pointed out that he has a life outside the show, including his girlfriend, Kaashvi.

Love, meanwhile, told Scout, "Yeh galat hai," and asked him not to call her his sister. The exchange has since sparked discussion, with Gauahar's reaction adding to the ongoing debate surrounding the two contestants' equation.

In fact, earlier, ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi, had also entered the show as a guest to question his behaviour towards Love. She accused Love of manipulating Scout and urged her boyfriend to maintain distance from the actress, expressing concern over their growing closeness inside the house, as he was often seen massaging her. Kaashvi also revealed that her family was disgusted by his behaviour.

Although Scout appeared to reflect on her concerns for a couple of days, he eventually resumed talking to Love and continued their close bond.