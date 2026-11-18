Bigg Boss 20 Finale: Salman Khan's Show To Get A 2-4 Week Extension? Here's What We Know | Jio Hotstar

Bigg Boss 20 is reportedly getting an extension following the show's growing popularity and audience response. However, the makers are yet to take a final call on extending the reality show beyond its originally planned schedule.

According to a report by India Forums, the makers are considering extending Bigg Boss 20 by another two to four weeks. If the reports are to be believed, the show could continue for a few more weeks than initially planned. However, the makers are reportedly expected to take the final decision on Friday.

So far, there has been no official announcement from the makers or the channel regarding the possible extension. Host Salman Khan's availability is also likely to play a major role in determining whether the show gets an extended run. While the possibility has generated curiosity among viewers, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation to know whether Bigg Boss 20 will indeed get a longer run.

Bigg Boss 20 has been grabbing eyeballs with its high-voltage drama, unexpected twists and contestants' changing equations. ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh), in particular, has emerged as a major talking point, drawing attention from his massive gaming fan base. Adding to the buzz, the season made franchise history by becoming the fastest to cross 100 crore hours of watch time on JioHotstar in under 60 days.

When Will Bigg Boss 20 Finale Release?

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The reality show was initially expected to run for approximately 15 weeks, which puts its anticipated conclusion around December 20. As of November 18, the contestants have completed over 10 weeks inside the house and are currently in the 11th week of their journey. However, the reported finale date could change if the makers go ahead with the proposed extension.

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