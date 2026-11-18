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Punjabi actress Love Gill, who is currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 20, found herself at the receiving end of online criticism after an emotional moment in the latest episode, aired on November 17, sparked a debate among viewers. The actress was seen struggling to hold back her tears and trying to calm herself down after a heated exchange with fellow contestant Amrapali Dubey.

Love Gill's Emotional Moment On Bigg Boss 20 Sparks Criticism

The argument began after Amrapali questioned Love's actions towards her 'brother' ScoutOp, especially since their closeness had also come under scrutiny following concerns raised by Scout's fiancée, Kaashvi. Ever since host Salman Khan reprimanded the duo, Love and Scout have been maintaining some distance inside the house.

During her recent confrontation with Amrapali, Love warned her fellow housemates against questioning her character, stating that everyone had been targeting her and discussing her personal equations.

Later, towards the end of the episode, Love was seen telling Kanika Gill that she wanted to take a walk in the garden area as she was feeling low. However, what followed caught the attention of viewers. Love was seen sitting alone, with her legs shivering, as she tried to compose herself and repeatedly consoled herself, urging herself not to cry.

In another moment, ScoutOp, who walked out of the bathroom area, noticed Love sitting alone in the garden. However, he chose to ignore her and walked back inside the house.

Soon after the episode aired, several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Love's emotional moment. While some accused her of deliberately staging the scene to gain Scout's attention, others questioned the authenticity of her emotions and labelled it an attempt to seek sympathy.

Netizens React

One user wrote, "Dude, Love Gill is DAMN clever! The way she planned this whole thing is actually scary. I still believe she'll go to any extent to get Scout back on her side. Bhagwan bacha lena Scout ko."

Another commented, "Love Gill ki acting chal rahi thi."

A third user slammed her tactics, writing, "Love Gill cheap tactics! She was deliberately waiting for Scout to come so she can show her crying & Scout comes running."

Another netizen added, "Love Gill was sitting outside crying just for attention, but Scout walked in and completely ignored her. He didn't entertain her unnecessary drama or give her the attention she was desperately seeking."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20, Love will allegedly bite Mahhi Vij's hand during a captaincy task.

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