Love Gill, ScoutOp's Equation Takes A Dramatic Turn | Instagram

The ongoing controversy surrounding Love Gill and ScoutOp’s bond in Bigg Boss 20 seems far from over. Despite repeatedly calling each other brother and sister inside the house, their equation has now become a major talking point. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw host Salman Khan advising Scout and Love to maintain distance. Salman also suggested that Scout was being influenced by Love and was unable to see how she was handling situations inside the house.

Earlier, Kanika Mann had questioned Scout about whether he had feelings for Love, pointing out how her actions would often affect him. However, Scout dismissed the suggestion, maintaining that Love was like his sister and that he had a life outside the show, including his fiancé, Kaashvi. Love had also claimed that she was unaware of Scout’s intentions. However, a recent confrontation has seemingly revealed a different side to her stance.

Love Gill Breaks Silence On Her Bond With ScoutOp

During a conversation, Amrapali Dubey questioned Love about Scout’s intentions towards her and what she had told Salman when he brought up the matter. Love replied, "Mein yaha yeh sab nahi samjhaungi." Scout immediately reacted, saying, "Meine bola kya kuch? Merepe kya aa rahi hai chaddke?"

Check out the video:

'Ab Mera Kuch Nahi Lagta Scout': Love Gill

Love then made her stand clear, stating, "Mere bareme mazak banane ki koi zarurat nahi. Woh mera bhai tha, tha! Ab mera kuch nahi lagta woh.” Agreeing with her, Amrapali said, "Exactly, my point."

Love further warned that she would not tolerate anyone questioning her character inside the house. Amrapali, however, insisted that she would question Love’s response because she knew Scout’s intentions.

Love Gill Admits She Was Aware Of ScoutOp's Intentions

Love then made a surprising admission, shouting, "Mujhe bhi pata tha, jab tak pata tha." Amrapali responded, "Toh bolna tha, don't change the narrative."

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