 Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan Reveals Salman Khan's Mocking Of His Profession 'Affected' Him: 'There Was Miscommunication'
Arfeen Khan was recently evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 18, where he had entered with his wife, actress Sara Arfeen Khan. Recently, after his shocking elimination, Arfeen, who is known to be the life coach of Hrithik Roshan, revealed that Salman Khan's mockery of his profession "affected" him. Later, he realised that Salman's dig was not intentional.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Arfeen Khan was recently evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 18, where he had entered with his wife, actress Sara Arfeen Khan. Recently, after his shocking elimination, Arfeen, who is known to be the life coach of Hrithik Roshan, revealed that Salman Khan's mockery of his profession "affected" him.

Speaking to India Today, Arfeen said, "When a superstar like Salman mentions or makes a mockery, it does affect you." Later, he realised that Salman's dig was not intentional.

"He doesn’t know what I do, and it’s okay to be confused about it. This is why I was so open to answering all his queries, but there was a miscommunication. Though I must clarify that he did not intentionally disrespect me or my profession," he added.

Furthermore, Arfeen expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan, mentioning that their conversation sparked curiosity about his profession.

"I think it will rather make my profession a million times better. Today everyone wants to know more about what a mind coach does, and that’s a great thing," added Khan.

Recently, Arfeen's wife, Sara Arfeen Khan, attacked Avinash Mishra. She also pulled Eisha Singh's hair after she disqualified from the Time God task. Reacting to this, Arfeen justified his wife's actions and shared, "She had trusted them, but they called her names. They even linked me to Chahat, which is absolutely shameful. And when she felt Vivian betrayed her in the task, it broke her heart. I agree she shouldn’t have used bad language, but a lot went behind her acting that way,"

