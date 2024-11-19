 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She Takes A Jibe At Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She Takes A Jibe At Him

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She Takes A Jibe At Him

In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Kashish Kapoor was seen taking a jibe at Rajat Dalal after the duo got into a nasty spat on the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
article-image

Kashish Kapoor and Rajat Dalal have gone from being pals to foes in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Such is the show and such are the ever evolving dynamics of the house. However, what led to this change of dynamics was Rajat Dalal nominating the Splistvilla 15 fame after becoming a time god even after Kashish supported him in the task. This led to Kashish being deeply hurt.

Read Also
‘If The Same Is Said By A Man..’: Rashami Desai Opens Up On Kashish Kapoor’s Comments On...
article-image

In the episode of the show tonight, Kashish and Rajat were seen getting into a spat where Rajat tried taking a jibe at her for quitting Splitsvilla by choosing money over the show. Commenting on the same, Rajat said, “Main kabhi lalach mein toh nahi palta Na shayad.” Kashish too gave it back to Rajat and took a jibe on his accident controversy saying, “Maine kabhi gaadiyo se nahi Udaya logo ko shayad.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee Pulls Kashish Kapoor’s Leg & Teases Her With Avinash Mishra’s...
article-image

For the uninformed, Rajat Dalal was involved in a controversy when a video of him purposely hitting a bike rider and not even looking back to help him went viral on the internet. The Bigg Boss 18 contestant faced severe flak due to the same across several social media platforms.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She Takes A Jibe At Him
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She Takes A Jibe At Him
Mumbai: EOW Arrests 50-Year-Old Retired Police Officer's Son In ₹46.95 Crore Property Investment Fraud Case
Mumbai: EOW Arrests 50-Year-Old Retired Police Officer's Son In ₹46.95 Crore Property Investment Fraud Case
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rising Political Tensions And Divisive Rhetoric Threaten Communal Harmony
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rising Political Tensions And Divisive Rhetoric Threaten Communal Harmony
ESOPs Case: Religare Chief Rashmi Saluja Skips EOW Summons
ESOPs Case: Religare Chief Rashmi Saluja Skips EOW Summons
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She...

Jiya Shankar Stuns In Salmon Pink Bodycon Dress

Jiya Shankar Stuns In Salmon Pink Bodycon Dress

Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh...

Kashmera Shah Suffered Nose Injury After Dashing Into Mirror In US Mall, Sister-In-Law Arti Singh...

Bigg Boss Star Vivian Dsena: 8-Year Reign Of Asia's Sexiest Man

Bigg Boss Star Vivian Dsena: 8-Year Reign Of Asia's Sexiest Man

Sushmita Sen Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Sushmita Sen Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT