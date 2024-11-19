Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Logo Ko Gaadi Se Nahi Udati,’ Says Kashish Kapoor To Rajat Dalal As She Takes A Jibe At Him

Kashish Kapoor and Rajat Dalal have gone from being pals to foes in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Such is the show and such are the ever evolving dynamics of the house. However, what led to this change of dynamics was Rajat Dalal nominating the Splistvilla 15 fame after becoming a time god even after Kashish supported him in the task. This led to Kashish being deeply hurt.

In the episode of the show tonight, Kashish and Rajat were seen getting into a spat where Rajat tried taking a jibe at her for quitting Splitsvilla by choosing money over the show. Commenting on the same, Rajat said, “Main kabhi lalach mein toh nahi palta Na shayad.” Kashish too gave it back to Rajat and took a jibe on his accident controversy saying, “Maine kabhi gaadiyo se nahi Udaya logo ko shayad.”

For the uninformed, Rajat Dalal was involved in a controversy when a video of him purposely hitting a bike rider and not even looking back to help him went viral on the internet. The Bigg Boss 18 contestant faced severe flak due to the same across several social media platforms.