 Bigg Boss 18: Donkey ‘Gadhraj’ Released After PFA ACCUSED Makers Of Animal Abuse
The PFA (People For Animals) NGO took to their Instagram handle to announce the release of the Donkey from the Bigg Boss 18 house. This season, a donkey was announced as the 19th contestant on the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 shocked everyone when they announced the participation of a ‘donkey’ in the show this year. The makers announced this donkey called ‘Gadhraj’ as the 19th contestant on the show. While many contestants were seen interacting with the donkey quite a lot of times, PETA India, a few days ago had written a letter to Salman Khan, the host of the show, requesting him to release the donkey.

article-image

An NGO called ‘People For Animals’ had also slammed the makers of the show and accused them of animal abuse. They called out the makers for keeping the donkey in distressing condition for the sake of their ‘entertainment’ and requested them to release the donkey.

Well, the NGO has now taken to their Instagram handle once again to announce the release of the donkey from the show. Sharing an update about the same, the NGO also thanked Maneka Gandhi, the chairperson of the NGO for her intervention and making the release of the Donkey possible.

Sharing a note on their Instagram handle, the NGO wrote, “Thanks to Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson, People For Animals, for her intervention in this matter. This success was made possible through the collective efforts of everyone in the community who stood up for the donkey’s release.’

article-image

For the uninformed, a few days ago, PETA India had written a letter to Salman Khan and had requested him to convince the makers of the show to release the donkey.

