Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra VIOLENTLY Push Digvijay Rathee Leading To Him Falling Down During Task? (Video)

Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee have been at loggerheads since day one. Digvijay, who entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant, was very clear about the contestants he likes and the contestants he does not like in the show. While both Digvijay and Avinash have been pretty vocal about their dislike towards each other, it was in an upcoming task that the duo got into a physical spat.

In the upcoming episode of the show, both Digvijay and Avinash are blocking each other’s way during the task. However, this leads to the actor pushing Digvijay away. Digvijay too retaliates, but the duo is separated after the housemates, especially Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik intervene. On the other hand, when Kashish is blocking Shilpa Shirodkar’s way, Digvijay comes running to cross the blocked path and Avinash, in a bid to stop him from doing so pushes him, post which, the Splitsvilla 15 fame falls down on the ground leading to the housemates scream in fear.

Have a look at the promo of the upcoming episode here:

While it is still unclear if Avinash pushed Digvijay by mistake or if it was his violent streak that made him do so, it will be interesting to see how the matter is raised by the contestants in the show.