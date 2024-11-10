Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet

Bigg Boss 18’s viewers have witnessed a week full of drama and emotions especially after Sara Arfeen Khan’s violent streak this week after the Singham Again actress created a havoc post a ‘time god’ task. Sara, who believed that Vivian Dsena, who was the ‘sanchalak’ of the task, was biased towards others after he voted her out, went ahead to be physically violent towards him and the others too. This violent streak of the actress earned her a lot of criticism, not just from the viewers of the show but from Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor who turned hosts this week for the show.

Well, in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Arfeen Khan, who was nominated this week was evicted from the show after he failed to impress the viewers. As soon as his eviction was announced, the actress broke down in tears and had an emotional breakdown. Sara begged Eisha, Alice and Avinash for forgiveness and also went ahead to fall down in Avinash’s feet urging that this was their birthday gift to the actress.

For the uninformed, both Sara and Arfeen, who are mind coach by profession, entered the show together as a couple this year. While Arfeen has gone ahead to train popular celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar and more and is also a Ted X speaker, his wife Sara has been a part of a number of television shows and films, the most recent one being Singham Again.