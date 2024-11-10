 Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet

The episode of Bigg Boss 18 witnessed yet another emotional melt down of Sara Arfeen Khan, who fell into Avinash Mishra’s feet after her husband Arfeen Khan was evicted from the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss 18’s viewers have witnessed a week full of drama and emotions especially after Sara Arfeen Khan’s violent streak this week after the Singham Again actress created a havoc post a ‘time god’ task. Sara, who believed that Vivian Dsena, who was the ‘sanchalak’ of the task, was biased towards others after he voted her out, went ahead to be physically violent towards him and the others too. This violent streak of the actress earned her a lot of criticism, not just from the viewers of the show but from Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor who turned hosts this week for the show.

Read Also
'Naagin Aapko Dasegi Aur Marr Jayegi': Ekta Kapoor Takes Dig At Bigg Boss 18's Sara Arfeen Khan For...
article-image

Well, in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Arfeen Khan, who was nominated this week was evicted from the show after he failed to impress the viewers. As soon as his eviction was announced, the actress broke down in tears and had an emotional breakdown. Sara begged Eisha, Alice and Avinash for forgiveness and also went ahead to fall down in Avinash’s feet urging that this was their birthday gift to the actress.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash...
article-image

For the uninformed, both Sara and Arfeen, who are mind coach by profession, entered the show together as a couple this year. While Arfeen has gone ahead to train popular celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar and more and is also a Ted X speaker, his wife Sara has been a part of a number of television shows and films, the most recent one being Singham Again.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Step-Father Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Toddler In Mankhurd, Police Cites Frustration Over Caregiving As Motive
Mumbai: Step-Father Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Toddler In Mankhurd, Police Cites Frustration Over Caregiving As Motive
Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali
Mumbai: ANC Seizes 594 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.36 Crore, Arrests 4 Drug Suppliers In Kandivali
'Congress Fulfilled Every Promise In Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi
'Congress Fulfilled Every Promise In Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi
Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet
Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s Feet
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s...

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan Evicted From Show, Wife Sara Breaks Down & Falls In Avinash Mishra’s...

Inside PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wows In Tiny Bikinis, Saif Ali Khan Goes Shirtless In Maldives

Inside PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wows In Tiny Bikinis, Saif Ali Khan Goes Shirtless In Maldives

Abhay Deol Opens Up About His Fear Of Stardom: 'Thought It Would Be The End Of Me If...'

Abhay Deol Opens Up About His Fear Of Stardom: 'Thought It Would Be The End Of Me If...'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Weekly Dump From London: Glam Selfies To Sweet Moments With Malti Marie

Inside Priyanka Chopra's Weekly Dump From London: Glam Selfies To Sweet Moments With Malti Marie

Game Changer Teaser: Ram Charan Turns Angry Man, Kiara Advani’s Short Glimpse Leaves Her Character...

Game Changer Teaser: Ram Charan Turns Angry Man, Kiara Advani’s Short Glimpse Leaves Her Character...