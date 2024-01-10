Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey Breaks Down After Wife Reveals About Miscarriage During Family Week

Online gamer Arun Mashettey, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, received a devastating news as his wife entered the game show during the family week. While the episode has not been aired yet, reports stated that Arun burst into tears after his wife informed him about her miscarriage.

Family members of the contestants will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 17 house in the upcoming episodes. According to X handle Bigg Boss Tak, which shares all insider news from the reality show, Arun's wife and his daughter entered the house to support him, leaving him overwhelmed.

However, Arun's joy was short-lived as his wife revealed to him on the show that she had suffered a miscarriage during Diwali 2023. The news left the Bigg Boss 17 contestant shattered and heartbroken, and as per the X handle, he broke down with his wife and could not stop crying.

FAMILY WEEK #BiggBoss17



Arun Mahashetty bursts into tears after wife shares heartbreaking news of her Miscarriage.



As per media report, Arun's wife suffered a miscarriage during Diwali 2023. Arun was left heartbroken after learning about it. He bursts into tears while the… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 9, 2024

Arun's wife said that she was allowed to share the news with him in a separate room, and the makers might decide to not air the segment on national television.

Meanwhile, several videos of Arun's daughter playing around with the other contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house have now surfaced online from the live feed.

Arun is one of the handful of contestants remaining on the show, who are now gearing up for the final few weeks of Bigg Boss 17. The gamer has been nominated this week, along with Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan.