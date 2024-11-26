Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana's Father Arrested For Assaulting Government Official In Punjab

Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's father, Kuldeep Khurana, was arrested in Punjab on Monday, after he assaulted a government official on election duty five months ago. Khurana has now been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

According to a report in PTC News, an FIR was filed against Khurana based on the complaint of Naib Tehsildar Jagpal Singh. Reportedly, during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Khurana obstructed Singh's official duties in Goraya. Not just that, but he reportedly also verbally abused and physically assaulted the government official, while he was on election duty.

Singh then approached the police and filed a complaint against Khurana, and the Punjab Police was on a hunt for him for several months. On Monday, Khurana was finally caught after the police received a tip-off that he was at his Ludhiana residence, and he was then arrested from his house.

He was taken to the Phillaur court, which then remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He is currently lodged in the Kapurthala Jail.

Meanwhile, Himanshi has not issued a statement as of yet and she has maintained radio silence on her father's arrest.

While Himanshi was already a known face in Punjab, she shot to fame across the nation with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant, and locked horns with the likes of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and others. However, it was her bond with Asim Riaz that grabbed eyeballs as the two fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house.

Post the show, Himanshi dated Asim for over three years, before announcing their breakup in December 2023. "With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy," Himanshi had said in her official statement.