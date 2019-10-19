Bigg Boss 13: After Koena Mitra, who will be evicted this weekend?

Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss 13’ is three weeks down and the two most eye-catchy and popular contestants, Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur are already out of house ubnnder the double eviction policy of the previous week.

Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Siddhartha Dey, Abu Malik are the names of the contestants who were nominated this week. It was made very clear that the two contestants who will be evicted from the house will include one male and one female contestant.

Mahira and Abu did start the journey on a good note. Abu was the funny guy in the initial episodes. But failed to make audience laugh in the following episodes. Mahira is the girl who knew how to create content, but she was off her game as well.

Now it will be intersting to watch who will be evicted in the 'Weekend ka Vaar'.