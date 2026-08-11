'Big Screen Mayhem', 'Going To Be Wild': Mirzapur The Movie Trailer Impresses Netizens, But Fans Are Worried About Cuts

Mirzapur The Movie Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur The Movie was released on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai. The film, which is based on the OTT series Mirzapur, stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, and many more actors. Well, the trailer is impressive, and even netizens are praising it. However, fans are worried about the cuts that the movie might get from the Central Board of Film Certification.

A netizen tweeted, "#MIRZAPUR BIG-SCREEN MAYHEM The trailer of #MirzapurTheMovie the madness, power struggle and trademark Mirzapur intensity look perfectly suited for the big screen. The King, the Prince the Lions are back to fight for the gaddi. The battle promises to be bloodier & explosive (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Trailer toh badhia hai per kon dekhega issko jaab iss mein 500+ Censor board cuts hoga (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "JUST WATCHED THE #MirzapurMovie TRAILER 🔥 This is exactly the kind of madness I wanted! The intensity, rawness, scale and that Mirzapur vibe are all intact. 💥 The trailer looks PACKED with drama, revenge, powerful characters and whistle-worthy moments. 🔥 Looks like the big-screen experience is going to be WILD! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, the trailer of Mirzapur The Movie surely promises 'bhaukaal' on the big screens. It has all the elements that we got to see in the series; there's violence, abusive words, bloodbath, and s*x.

Mirzapur The Movie Release Date

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur The Movie will release on September 4, 2026. While Mirzapur as a series is undoubtedly one of the most popular OTT shows, it will be interesting to see what response the film will get at the box office. For now, it looks like the movie might take the box office by storm, but let's wait and watch.