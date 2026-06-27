'Bichare Ka Lip Kaatke Khoon-Khoon Kar Diya': Journalist's SHOCKING Claim About Kangana Ranaut & Vir Das' Revolver Rani Kiss Scene Goes Viral

Journalist's Claim About Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das' Kiss Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut starred alongside actor-comedian Vir Das in Revolver Rani (2014), where they shared a passionate kiss. The film also featured Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Saraswat, among others.

Years after its release, journalist Simi Chandoke made a claim about Kangana Ranaut and Vir Das' kiss scene that drew widespread attention online. Chandoke alleged that Ranaut did not stop kissing Das even after the scene had ended, leaving him injured.

Journalist's Claim About Kangana Ranaut & Vir Das' Kiss Goes Viral

'Bichare Ka Lip Kaatke...'

Appearing on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, journalist Simi Chandoke shared, "When she was shooting, Vir Das ko apne podcast pe laayi. Shayad woh ro padega, thinking of that traumatic time he went through. When she was shooting for Revolver Rani, the scene required her to kiss him deeply. Woh bhul gayi. Scene khatam ho gaya, continued... Bichare ka lip kaatke khoon-khoon kar diya usko."

However, the account is based solely on the journalist's recollection and has not been independently verified. Neither Kangana Ranaut nor Vir Das has publicly responded to the resurfaced remarks at the time of writing.

What Kangana Ranaut Said Earlier

In fact, in 2023, Kangana reacted to claims that she had kissed Vir in Revolver Rani, allegedly causing his lips to bleed. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she also referred to actor Hrithik Roshan and wrote, “Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)??” along with laughing, tongue-out, and facepalm emojis.

Work Front

Kangana was recently seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which hit theatres on June 12. The film is based on the true story of hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights their courage, resilience and selflessness during the tragic incident.

Vir, on the other hand, was seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which marked his debut as a director.

He also starred as the titular secret agent, alongside Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Srushti Tawade in pivotal roles, with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan.