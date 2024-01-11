Bhuvan Bam Buys ₹11 Crore Bungalow In South Delhi's Greater Kailash Area

Actor, YouTuber and comedian Bhuvan Bam, who became an overnight sensation with his comic videos online, has reportedly purchased a bungalow in South Delhi for Rs 11 crore. The social media star's property was registered on August 7, 2023.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, Bhuvan's bungalow is in the national capital's posh Greater Kailash area. The 29-year-old actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 77 lakh on the deal. Reports also state that the land area is 1,937 sq ft and the total area of the bungalow is 2,233 sq ft.

Bhuvan was born in Vadodara and he later moved to Delhi with his family.

However, Bhuvan has not reacted to the reports of his expensive purchase yet.

Bhuvan is also a singer and songwriter. He gained popularity for his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines," where he creates and portrays multiple characters in comedic sketches.

He started his YouTube channel in 2015 and it quickly became one of the most popular ones in India. He has over 26.4 million subscribers on his official channel.

His content revolves around various characters, primarily the fictional character "Bhuvan" and his family and friends. His ability to play multiple roles and create relatable, humorous content has contributed to his widespread success.

In addition to his work on YouTube, Bhuvan has ventured into music and has released several singles. He has also starred in web shows like Dhindora, Rafta Rafta and Taaza Khabar among others. Recently, he also turned commentator in the Indian reboot of the popular Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle.