Bhumi Pednekar wraps up the shoot for 'Bhakshak'; to essay the role of a feisty journalist

'Bhakshak', starring Bhumi Pednekar, wrapped up its shoot last week in Lucknow, the film was shot in a single schedule spanning 39 days of shoot.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

'Bhakshak', inspired by true events, is set in the rustic and boisterous world of Bihar and lays bare the ground reality of crimes against women. The film revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light.

Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a feisty journalist in Bhakshak, who quickly realizes the consequences, threats and intimidation she may face as she uncovers a story.

The film also stars actors Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath, 'Bhakshak' is also directed by Pulkit, who had earlier helmed the much-appreciated web series 'Bose: Dead or Alive'.

Bhumi was recently seen in 'Badhaai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film, which is a theatrical release, has been raking in positive reviews from audience and critics alike.

The actress will be next seen in 'Raksha Bandhan', in which she is set to team up with her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar. She will also star in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal. She will also share screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Afwaah'.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:48 PM IST