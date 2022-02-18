'I was so grateful that a role like Sumi came to me', says Bhumi Pednekar on playing a lesbian character in 'Badhaai Do'

Renowned for playing strong female characters and breaking stereotypes on the silver screen, Bhumi Pednekar is back with yet another unconventional film, Badhaai Do, where she essays the role of a lesbian woman called Suman (Sumi). The film which is an attempt to normalise the romantic relationship between homosexual couples also stars RajKummar Rao as a gay cop, named Shardul. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha star who is romancing debutant Chum Darang in Badhaai Do, is overwhelmed with the love and response she is getting for the film. While the film is already out in theatres, the Free Press Journal caught up with the bold and beautiful actor, who spoke about her film, her co-stars and shared why Badhaai Do is special for her. Excerpts:

Were you apprehensive to play the role of a lesbian when it was offered to you?

Not at all, not even for a second. In fact, I was so grateful that a role like Sumi came to me and so thankful that a film like Badhaai Do came my way. I was offered roles like these and I had many opportunities in the past to play a homosexual but nothing felt so right. I either didn’t agree with the journey of that character or the conflict. The kind of sensitivity with which Sumi is written and portrayed is very heterosexual. I didn’t choose Badhaai Do rather the film chose me.

Debutante, Chum Darang played the role of your girlfriend, were you comfortable during the intimate scenes?

Chum is such a phenomenal and strong actor that the way we did readings was totally different from what has turned out on the screen. Chemistry is only about good writing and two actors perform. I was so fortunate to have worked with Chum as a co-actor. She is such a lovely girl to work with. I have been a part of many coming-out stories, stories of lack of acceptance in my queer friend circle. It was a very emotional process for me. The script of Badhaai Do was so well researched.

You have always been a part of stories that have strong women roles and social messages, is it your strategy?

Honestly, when I read a script, I instinctively know whether to do it or not. I want my cinema to entertain the audience but also leave something behind. This is the kind of cinema I wanted to do and I have been very lucky that from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the makers have trusted me and given me such sensitive portrayals. Also, I feel overwhelmed with the love and response I am getting for Badhaai Do.

What was the reaction of your mother after watching Badhaai Do ?

She cried after watching the film but more than her, it is the LGBTQ+ community, my queer friends, people from my family who are queer are loving the film which are valuable.

Badhaai Do is a monetary success now, were you or the team sceptical of it earlier?

We were very confident about the film. By the end of the day, we knew that the trailer is nowhere close to what the film is. Most of the reactions to the film say that Badhaai Do has the most fair representation of a queer film. It is the most special film of my career.

Was it mentally challenging for you to play Sumi?

It was such a fun working environment on the sets. RajKummar Rao has become a really close friend now and we share a rapport beyond our professional association. The intention behind making this film was so good. But of course, a character like Sumi, who is a queer person and living a lonely life was questionable and people around her made the journey easier.

