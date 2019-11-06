Bhumi Pednekar sets internet on fire with these stunning saree pics

B-town actress and one of the reel life 'Shooter Daadis' Bhumi Pednekar is setting all the Instagrammers on fire as she's going all for saree this season. Bhumi who just gave another hit at the box office with Taapsee Pannu in 'Saand Ki Aankh' is posting her hot and sexy pictures on photo-sharing platform.

Bhumi is spreading the hotness and flaunting her curves in a sexy, shimmery sarees designed right from Manish Malhotra to Kusum & Karishma Luharuwala.

She was recently spotted at the promotions of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.

Take a look at some stunning pictures from her Instagram.