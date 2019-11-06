Bhumi Pednekar sets internet on fire with these stunning saree pics

B-town actress and one of the reel life 'Shooter Daadis' Bhumi Pednekar is setting all the Instagrammers on fire as she's going all for saree this season. Bhumi who just gave another hit at the box office with Taapsee Pannu in 'Saand Ki Aankh' is posting her hot and sexy pictures on photo-sharing platform.
Bhumi is spreading the hotness and flaunting her curves in a sexy, shimmery sarees designed right from Manish Malhotra to Kusum & Karishma Luharuwala.
She was recently spotted at the promotions of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.
Take a look at some stunning pictures from her Instagram.
On work front, Bhumi will be next in "Pati Patni Aur Woh" which also stars Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz.
The film is a remake of the 1978 comedy directed by BR Chopra. It featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.
The new version of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is set to release on December 6.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)