Bhooth Bangla Trailer X Review: 'Better Than Expectations', 'Good Old Days Of Comedy'; Akshay Kumar-Tabu Starrer Impresses Netizens

Bhooth Bangla Trailer X Review | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Bhooth Bangla was released on Monday at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal. Well, the trailer of the movie is hilarious and has scenes that will surely make you laugh out loud. The expectations from the Bhooth Bangla trailer were quite high, and it has impressed the netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Classic #Priyadarshan style shots yet looking so fresh! The guy still has juice in him! 🔥 Better than expectations! (sic)." Another X user wrote, "The good old days of comedy, entertainment, and fun with horror are back with #BhoothBangla 🔥 The trailer itself gives a clear picture that we are in for a perfect family entertainer 💯❤️‍🔥 Can't wait for 16th April 2026.. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "NOSTALGIA JUST HIT HARD 😭🔥 Akshay Kumar recreates the iconic “Behen darr gayi!” moment 👀 From Hera Pheri vibes… to Bhooth Bangla madness ⚡ Same energy. Same comic timing. (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Clearly, the Bhooth Bangla trailer has lived up to the expectations of the audience. However, now, of course, the audience is expecting that the movie will also turn out to be amazing.

Akshay Kumar on Bhooth Bangla

While talking about the movie at the trailer launch event, Akshay said, "I am working with Priyan sir after so many years. I would like to thank him that he thought of making Bhooth Bangla. I would also like to say that he has made an excellent film. This film has a lot of comedy along with a lot of horror."

Bhooth Bangla release date

Bhooth Bangla was initially going to hit the big screens on April 10, 2026. However, the movie has been postponed by a week, and it will now be released on April 17, 2026. The movie will have its paid previews from April 16, 9 pm onwards.