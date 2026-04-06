Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Combo Promises A Hilarious Film With A Touch Of Horror In It - Watch

Bhooth Bangla Trailer | YouTube

Finally, the wait is over! The much-awaited trailer of Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla has been released. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani Ji, and Rajesh Sharma. Akshay took to social media to share the trailer with his fans.

He posted on Instagram, "Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk 🧟‍♀️ #BhoothBanglaTrailer out now! (sic)." Watch the trailer below...

The trailer starts on a dramatic note, but as soon as Akshay enters, it becomes hilarious. There are scenes that will make you laugh out loud, and the references to Hungama and Bhagam Bhag will surely make you feel nostalgic. Even the horror part is nice in the trailer, but one cannot forget that a few scenes do remind us of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, especially a dance sequence featuring Tabu.

When it comes to actors, in the trailer it is Akshay who steals the show with his perfect comic timing, and even Rajpal and Paresh leave a mark. It is good to see Asrani for the last time in a movie trailer.

The female leads, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar, have been given less scope in the trailer. But, clearly, with just a few seconds in the trailer, Tabu steals the show, and she makes us eager to know more about her character.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

Bhooth Bangla was slated to release on April 10, 2026. However, the movie has been postponed by a week, and it will now release on April 17, 2026. The movie will have its paid previews from April 16, 9 pm onwards.

While the trailer has impressed us, we now surely have high expectations from Bhooth Bangla. So, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.