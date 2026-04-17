Bhooth Bangla Paid Previews Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Opens To ₹3.5 Crore Net In India

Bhooth Bangla Paid Previews Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy, began with paid previews on April 16 ahead of its theatrical release on Friday (April 17). The makers used the same paid preview strategy as Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2). With the film now released in theatres, it has been receiving a good response from critics as well as netizens who have already watched it. Notably, the film marks Akshay’s big reunion with Priyadarshan after 14 long years.

Bhooth Bangla Paid Previews Box Office Collection

According to the latest report by Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has kicked off to a great start at the box office, earning Rs 3.5 crore net in India despite minimal promotions. With a strong response to the paid previews, the film is expected to post solid numbers and should cross Rs 13 crore on Day 1, beating Akshay’s last film Jolly LLB 3, which earned Rs 12.50 crore net in India on its opening day.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon.

Bhooth Bangla was earlier slated to release on April 10; however, the makers decided to postpone the film, stating, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and the exhibitors feel this shift will allow both films the space, focus and attention they deserve."

Bhooth Bangla Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars, and the review read as, "Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."