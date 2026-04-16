Bhooth Bangla First Half Review: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan Combo Delivers A Laugh Riot

Bhooth Bangla First Half Review |

Finally, the wait is over! Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla has hit the big screens with paid previews starting on Thursday night. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Tabu in lead roles. Our reviewer is currently watching the film, and it is at interval.

The first half of the film is hilarious. The movie is filled with scenes that will make you go ROFL. It is a typical Priyadarshan film in the first half. Akshay, Rajpal, and Paresh successfully tickle your funny bone with their super-funny acts, especially Rajpal, he is just fantastic. Wamiqa looks pretty, and we are yet to watch Tabu on the big screen.

There are a few dramatic and horror scenes, but not many jump scares. The interval point reveals something very interesting. However, a few things in the first half are very predictable.

While the first half has turned out to be hilarious, we are hoping that the second half will also be good.

Stay tuned to The Free Press Journal, the full review of Bhooth Bangla will be out soon.