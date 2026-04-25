Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection Prediction: Akshay Kumar Starrer & Jaafar Jackson's Film To Show Good Jump On Saturday

Bhooth Bangla, Michael Box Office Collection | YouTube

Hindi film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Hollywood movie Michael was released in theatres on Friday. The former took a dismal opening at the box office, but the latter earned a decent amount on its first day. Now, Michael is all set to show a good jump at the box office on its second day.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Michael, during its paid previews, collected Rs. 1.70 crore at the box office, and its day one earned Rs. 3.80 crore, taking the total to Rs. 5.50 crore net in India. Now, as per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 4-5 crore on Saturday. But, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, then the collection can be more than Rs. 5 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla is expected to dominate at the box office during its second weekend. The film on its day nine might collect around Rs. 7-8 crore, which will surely be a good number.

The movie in eight days collected Rs. 90.15 crore, and by the end of its second weekend, it will easily cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office in India.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar starrer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is expected to struggle at the box office, and might collect around Rs. 50 lakh on its second day.

Michael Review

Michael has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."