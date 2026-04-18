Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Mints Rs 23.90 Crore Worldwide, Beats Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla released on Friday, April 17, with paid previews starting a day earlier (April 16), earning Rs 3.5 crore net in India. Marking Akshay's big reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 long years, the film received mixed responses from audiences. Several said the first half was hilarious, while the second half felt dull. Despite this, fans appreciated the nostalgic vibes, especially the comic moments, where Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav's timing impressed everyone.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla minted Rs 12.25 crore across 12,386 shows, with an overall occupancy of 20.96%; morning shows recorded 10.77%, afternoon 19.15%, evening 22.46%, and night 31.46%, taking its total India gross to Rs 18.90 crore and net to Rs 15.75 crore.

Overseas, it grossed Rs 5 crore, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 23.90 crore, beating Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon.

Before Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan had collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).

Bhooth Bangla Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars, and the review read as, "Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."