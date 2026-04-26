Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Horror-Comedy Sees 87% Growth, Collects ₹10.75 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9 | YouTube

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, hit cinemas on Friday, April 17, with paid previews beginning a day earlier on April 16. The film also marks Akshay's reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years; the duo previously collaborated on popular hits such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010).

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9

After a strong first week at the box office, the film was expected to remain the audience’s top choice in its second week despite new releases like Ginny Weds Sunny 2 and Michael. Living up to expectations, the film posted an impressive jump on its second Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 10.75 crore on Day 9 across 9,266 shows, marking a huge 87% jump compared to Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8.

With its strong second-week performance, Bhooth Bangla has now amassed a total India gross of Rs 120.10 crore, with India net collections reaching Rs 100.90 crore so far. On the overseas front, the film added another Rs 4 crore on Day 9, taking its total international gross to Rs 41.50 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Cast

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and Manu Menon.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars, and the review read as, "Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."