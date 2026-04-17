Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Akshay Kumar Starrer Expected To Take A Double-Digit Opening

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu, has hit the big screens. The film's trailer and the songs had created a good pre-release buzz, and even the advance booking was decent. The movie had its paid previews on Thursday night and collected Rs. 3.50 crore.

Now, as per early estimates, Bhooth Bangla is expected to take a double-digit opening at the box office on its first day. The film might collect around Rs. 10–11 crore on its day one, and if the footfalls are better in the night shows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 11 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

Bhooth Bangla is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100–120 crore. So, any amount less than Rs. 10 crore would surely have been a disappointing start for the movie.

But, after a good opening, Bhooth Bangla surely needs to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a decent amount over the weekend. For now, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 40 crore (including paid previews) in three days. But, if the film shows fantastic growth at the box office during the weekend, then the collection can be more as well. So, let's wait and watch what will be the fate of the film at the box office.

Bhooth Bangla Review

Bhooth Bangla has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."