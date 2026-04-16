Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sells More Than 36K Tickets

Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking | YouTube

Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is all set to release on April 17, 2026, and from April 16, 9 pm onwards, there are paid previews that will take place. The moviegoers are quite excited for the film as the actor-director duo have teamed up after many years. The trailer and the songs have generated good pre-release buzz, and advance bookings are also quite decent.

According to Sacnilk, on its day one, Bhooth Bangla has sold more than 36K tickets, taking the pre-release sales to Rs. 97.93 lakh without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 2.65 crore.

Bhooth Bangla is expected to take a good start, but clearly, the film should take a double-digit opening. Anything less than Rs. 10 crore would be a bit disappointing. After a good start, the Akshay Kumar starrer has to maintain well at the box office on Saturday and Sunday to collect a good amount during its first weekend.

The actor's last few releases have failed to make a mark at the box office. So, the fans of Akshay are hoping that with Bhooth Bangla, the actor will finally get a hit.

Bhooth Bangla Budget

While the makers of Bhooth Bangla have not yet officially revealed the film's budget, according to reports, the movie is mounted on a budget of Rs. 100–120 crore. So, the film surely needs to have a good weekend and later sustain well at the box office during weekdays.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The early reviews of Bhooth Bangla are out, and the film is getting a lot of praise. But, let's wait for more reviews of the movie, which will be out tonight and on Friday.

The audience's expectations from Bhooth Bangla are quite high. So, let's wait and watch what will be the fate of the film.